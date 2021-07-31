Bhopal: Illegal marriage garden razed from 30,000 sq ft area, land worth Rs 20 crore freed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The team of district administration and that of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed a marriage hall, declared illegal by the district administration, on Saturday. The accused owned 20,000 square feet of land in the area of Ayodhya bypass. He had encroached another 30,000 square feet to run his marriage hall. The construction was razed from 30,000 sq ft of encroached land, said officials of district administration.

The marriage garden was illegally built and being operated in the area. A team led by area tehsildar Manoj Shrivastava reached the marriage garden in morning and began the demolition drive at 11 am. In a four-hour long drive, the hall was turned into a rubble with use of JCM machines and civic body workers.

Pratibha marriage garden was situated in Piplani area and during the drive, a boundary wall and a makeshift arrangement were also removed. The cost of the land taken into possession by government is estimated to be above Rs 20 crore.

The hall belonged to resident Siddhershwar Prasad who was earlier served the demolition notice by BMC. Tehsildar Shrivastav said matter was reported to him after which the concerned parties were heard. Finally, it was declared that the construction was illegal and notice was served on Prasad.

We sent him a final reminder to evacuate the hall and the action was taken on Saturday, Shrivastav said.