Bhopal: IGRMS to sell tribal art work on Amazon

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) has linked with leading e-commerce website Amazon for the sale of tribal ar of the country.

The service was launched by prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri (director, IGRMS). K Sheshadri (Amazon’s services representative from IGRMS), Tapas Kumar Biswas (senior photographer, IGRMS) in the presence of tribal artists.

Sheshadri said that Acting on advice given by the RMS and financial committee, the service has been started by opening an account called IGRMS online store from Amanzon e-commerce company for selling these crafts globally. The money received will be directly credited into the accounts of tribal artists.

Initially ten artworks of an artist have been made available online. Soon work of over 80 artists associated with the museum will be available for sale.