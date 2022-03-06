Bhopal: IEHE plants over 500 saplings under Ankur Utsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) has planted over 500 saplings under Ankur Utsav.

Director of IEHE, Dr Pragyesh Agrawal, told Free Press that these saplings will be taken care of by students only. The saplings include flowering plants like Royal Poinciana, oxygen producing saplings like Banyan and Peepal and some fruit giving saplings like Mango and Guava.

The institute is identifying the flora and fauna of the campus spread over 40 acres. Dr Agrawal said the institute planned to allot one tree to each student to take care. They will pass on the responsibility to new students as they leave the institute.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:00 AM IST