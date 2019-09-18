Bhopal: I am here to present flood related issues before CM Kamal Nath; Jyotiraditya Scindia

BHOPAL: I am here not to discuss any political agenda; I am here to present flood related issues in front of chief minister Kamal Nath, said former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after meeting the CM, here on Tuesday.

The CM and the Congress leader hold the close door meeting for 20 minutes.

Scindia further added that he had asked the CM to re-conduct the survey of flood affected area, because due to rains the proper survey is not done and after the rains the government should conduct the survey.

He also added that he had asked about the immediate distribution of crop insurance instalment to the farmers.

The two ministers revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput and labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and three MLA including the spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi reached the CM house to meet the CM.

Earlier when Scindia reached Bhopal, Huge number of supporter reached airport and welcomed their leader. The supporters raised the slogans to appoint Scindia as a state Congress president.