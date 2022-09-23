Bhopal: Husband, wife booked for raping minor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Berasia police have registered a case against a man and his wife, where former with the help latter raped his 14-year-old neighbor, a year back in September 2021, said the officials on Friday.

The victim and her father had approached the Madhya Pradesh Commission For Protection of Child Rights and filed a complaint about the rape. The Commission gave the instructions to file the case.

The police have registered the case under sections 342,376-D,294,506 of IPC, sections of POCSO act, and also the SC/ST act against the couple.

Sub-divisional office of police, KK Verma told Free Press that the victim girl approached the police station on Thursday evening and filed the complaint.

In her statement, she said that in September 2021, while she was playing outside her house, the accused and his wife lured her and took her to their house. The woman forced her to sleep with his husband, assuring her that it will not harm her, said the SDOP. The police then conducted the medical examination of the girl and were waiting for the report.

The police said that earlier in April this year, she had filed a case against the same man for abusing her. A case of 354 of IPC was registered against the man. He was sent to jail and was recently out on bail.