BHOPAL: Human values should be prioritised and given due importance over materialistic pursuits, said Satguru Sudiksha.

She made the remarks in an event ‘73rd Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam,’ organised by Sant Nirankari Mandal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, virtually.

This Samagam had to adorn a virtual format due to the prevalent scenario of Covid-19and was viewed by the entire Nirankari fraternity and God-loving people in the country and abroad with unabated enthusiasm to rededicate themselves to the cause of humanity.

Referring to the spread of Covid-19, she mentioned how it has impacted each and every individual by disturbing one’s routine schedules and the many lessons it has had in store for us.

Materialistic attributes viz: wealth in the form of money, beautiful homes, expensive cars to travel in and so on were rendered unutilized as per the conditions prevailing during the lockdown. Thereby, assigning due credence to the saying of saints and sages that all wealth is an illusion and guided us to focus on Human Values.

They always showed us the path of imbibing human values of love, humility, compassion and mercy while giving due importance to materialistic gains by treating them as means to dwell only. They taught us to live with detached attachment.

She further explained that during the lockdown everyone had to be indoors and wherever love prevailed; ties grew stronger. Where love for one another increased, the feeling to serve mankind also grew stronger and everyone arose to help all those affected either in their individual capacity or through institutions. Rising above man made barriers they endeavoured to provide relief to all, driven by the feeling of Universal Brotherhood; thus following the path of humanity is the only true religion.

Sudiksha quoted that let’s love; not because we have to but, because it’s the only way forward. The more we head towards Truth; the more stable we shall become. While treating resources with detached attachment as mere necessities and live a life full of love, compassion, humility, tolerance, large heartedness and respect for all as this is the only path to tread on.