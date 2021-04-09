Bhopal: Human rights groups ask for compliance of directives about wellness of prisoners

However, the state government has not complied with NHRC directives despite several reminders. In proceedings on 25 March, 2021, NHRC has once again noted that there are serious human rights violations and that all the recommendations of the inquiry team should be complied with state authorities’ while directing chief secretary to file a report within 6 weeks.

The NHRC had also taken suo moto cognisance of the hunger strike by seven prisoners and expressed serious concern.

The NHRC investigation had found evidence of physical assault, illegal solitary confinement, mental torture through sleep deprivation, criminal intimidation and religious antagonism, denial of basic necessities like adequate water, adequate clothing and medical care. They had no access to newspapers, books, pen, paper, etc. They were not allowed to meet visitors according to norms.