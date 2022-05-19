Bhopal: Honey trap; man, woman held for extortion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was blackmailed through a honey trap in Kamla Nagar police station area, police said on Thursday. Police arrested the woman and one more in the case.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP), Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that on May 15, a person named Subham was called by his friend Bharti who he has known for the last four months in the Kamla Nagar area.

She called him and stated that she had a quarrel with her boyfriend Salman and asked to help her in dropping to her sister’s house in Nai Basti area.

They both reached her sister’s house and the woman asked him to sit for a while. Just after a few minutes Bharti’s boyfriend Salman came and they both raised an allegation that Subham had raped Bharti.

They asked him to pay Rs 50,000. At that time Subham had only Rs 15,000 with him. The two took away the money along with his mobile phone.

They both mounted pressure on Subham to pay the amount or face police action. Subham gave them some money but they kept on demanding Rs 50,000.

Fed up with extortion and atrocity, Subham reached the police station and filed a complaint. The cops registered a case under section 484 and 506 of the IPC and arrested Salman on Wednesday evening and Bharti on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:56 PM IST