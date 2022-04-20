Bhopal: Home Minister mocks Congress for holding Prashant Kishore’s hand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday mocked Congress party for taking help of poll strategist Prashant Kishore to win the 2023 Assembly elections.

“Neither PK nor anybody else can help Congress win elections in Madhya Pradesh,” said the home minister. Now that PK has entered the political scenario of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath will no longer have any power in the state, quipped Mishra.

If the Congress and its leader Kamal Nath couldn’t learn anything from the people’s mandate, no poll strategist can teach them any winning move, he further added.

The statements comes in wake of Kishore holding back to back meeting with the Congress higher-ups in the national capital, explaining his strategy for the upcoming polls. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh also attended the meeting held at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi.

PK had come up with a strategy to help Congress win in 2017 UP polls and the party could not even get seven seats. Senior leaders of the party who dedicated their lives to the party and Indian politics will now have to take lesson on strategizing from Prashant Kishore, said Mishra.

Narottam Mishra to Kamal Nath: ‘Bhajan Ki Umar Mein Ghazal Theek Nahi’

The BJP leader also took a dig at PCC chief Kamal Nath for his recent warning to the cops and administrative officials in the state. Nath should be giving blessings at his age and not threats, said the home minister. “Bhajan Ki Umar mein Ghazal Theek Nahin (Singing songs doesn’t suit him at an age when he should be singing Bhajans)’, said Mishra. Nath had recently state that everything would be taken into account as the cops and officials working as BJP workers were being watched.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:18 PM IST