Bhopal: Hold CBSE Class 12 exams in pen-and-paper mode, say students, teachers and parents

BHOPAL: Students, teachers and parents in the city are in favour of holding the CBSE Class 12 examinations in pen-and-paper mode whenever the Covid situation normalises. They also want that the exams should be held in the regular pattern in terms of duration and subjects.

They say that, if the examinations are cancelled, it will damage the careers and the future prospects of the students. They are even willing to wait for two or three months for the situation to normalise.

At a high-level meeting on the issue in New Delhi on Sunday, various optionsóranging from cancellation of the exams and awarding of marks on the basis of internal assessment (as done in the case of Class 10) to holding examinations only in key subjects to reducing the duration of the papers from 180 minutes to 90 minutes were considered. The option of online examinations was also explored.