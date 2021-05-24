Indore: Cases of Black Fungus increasing, antifungal injections to be sent to hospitals

Indore: Large number of people reached Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College consecutively for the third day and created ruckus to get their documents signed by the college dean to get antifungal injections from the stockist. Later, the administration changed the rule and ended the requirement of Dean’s sign to procure injections. It will be sent to hospitals through drug inspectors.

People waiting for hours to get the documents signed also staged sit-in outside the Dean’s office for half-an-hour and also alleged that the injections were not provided to them but for the other influential people.

An elderly woman also cried before the officials in college for injection and told them that her 18 year old daughter is admitted to a private hospital for treatment and she has around 80 percent of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) infection and injections are required for saving her life.