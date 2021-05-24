Indore: Cases of Black Fungus increasing, antifungal injections to be sent to hospitals

Indore: Large number of people reached Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College consecutively for the third day and created ruckus to get their documents signed by the college dean to get antifungal injections from the stockist. Later, the administration changed the rule and ended the requirement of Dean’s sign to procure injections. It will be sent to hospitals through drug inspectors.
People waiting for hours to get the documents signed also staged sit-in outside the Dean’s office for half-an-hour and also alleged that the injections were not provided to them but for the other influential people.
An elderly woman also cried before the officials in college for injection and told them that her 18 year old daughter is admitted to a private hospital for treatment and she has around 80 percent of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) infection and injections are required for saving her life.
Similarly, other people also claimed that they were coming to the medical college but the Dean is not signing their documents while the stockist claims that he has stock but cannot be given without Dean’s sign.
Later, in-charge minister Tulsi Silawat, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, and Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma met the agitating family members and the officials of college.
“In the meeting, it was decided that there will be no requirement of Dean’s sign to get the injections and like remdesivir, this will also be sent directly to the hospitals as per number of patients’ admitted,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.
He added that neither they nor stockists had the stock of injections due to which he was unable to sign the documents.
164 patients admitted to pvt hospitals, 130 injections distributed
After the change in orders, as many as 130 antifungal injections were distributed to 18 private hospitals where 164 patients were admitted. The injections were distributed through Indore Health Care Drug House provided by the state government.
Cases of Mucormycosis in MY Hospital
Total number of admitted cases- 255
Number of patients admitted on Monday- 12
COVID positive cases- 17
Post COVID cases- 231
Cases of no Covid history- 7
Number of surgeries done on Monday- 13
Number of surgeries done so far- 86
Number of endoscopy done on Monday- 25
Number of endoscopy done so far- 236
Number of patients discharged on Monday- 1
Number of patients discharged till date- 6
Number of deaths due to mucormycosis till date- 15
Number of Amphoterecin injections available- 64
