Bhopal: Over 20,000 contractual health workers go on indefinite strike

BHOPAL: Around 20,000 contractual health workers, including National Health Mission (NHM) workers, went on indefinite strike in Madhya Pradesh in pandemic times over discrepancies in their salaries. These workers are called 'master key', meaning they can be deployed anywhere for work related to health and hospitals.

With this strike, medical services in various government hospitals were severely affected. The main work which they do is maintaining the reports of ASHA workers and their monitoring, transportation of vaccines and medicines, data collection, ward duties, sample collection, testing and others. So, all this kind of work was totally hampered in the hospitals of the state.

Earlier, these workers held a meeting with health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary but it did not yield any results, so they went on strike.