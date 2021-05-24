Bhopal: School van operators jobless, under mounting debt, most school campuses closed for 15 months

BHOPAL: While every section of society has suffered due to the pandemic, some have suffered more than others. People associated with the education sector, like those ferrying students from schools, have been one of the worst sufferers with institutions being closed for over a year now.

With most educational institutions only offering online classes, students are not going to schools and colleges, rending the van operators jobless and under mounting debt.

There are nearly 2,000 van operators in Bhopal who are associated with schools. Nearly 700 of them were using vans purchased on loan and they were paying instalments.

Most of them have either sold their vans and have started running vegetable shops or are working as security guards or have returned to their native places after selling their vans.