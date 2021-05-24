Ratlam: Martyr Lance Naik Kanhaiyalal's body to arrive at Indore airport today

Ratlam: Mortal remains of martyr Lance Naik Kanhaiyalal Jat of Gunawad village, about 25km from the district headquarters, are expected to reach Indore airport on Tuesday from New Delhi.

Martyr Kanhaiyalal Jat was posted in the CMP unit of Indian Army in Sikkim. He died in the line of duty. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief on his death. As per information, martyr’s body would be received by Mhow Battalion of Army at Indore Airport and would be taken to Gunawad village for final rites.

The schedule of final rites at Gunawad is yet to be finalised, district administration sources said. The entire village is shocked on Jat’s death and waiting for his body. Martyr Jat had joined army in 2008 and was presently posted in Sikkim.

District administration has started preparations for the final rites of the martyr.