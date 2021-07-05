Bhopal: HM Narottam Mishra orders cop action against 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' makers

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra ordered the state police here on Monday to examine and take necessary action against the makers of the film, 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' for allegedly insulting Hindu deities. He was responding to queries from the media on some outfits demanding action against the move for its title, as well as an apology from those making it.

On Sunday, the Sanskriti Bachao Manch had staged a protest against the film. Its state president, Chandrashekar Tiwari, submitted the complaint to the TT Nagar police station. He had also submitted a memorandum on the issue to Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

"I'll ask the state DGP to examine the issue and see what action can be taken. Bollywood filmmakers tend to target Hindu deities in movies. These filmmakers never make such movies about other religions. Have you ever heard that theyíve written and made such a movie on the minorities? Our deities are soft targets," Mishra said.

Satyanarayan ki Katha, which is set to be a soulful musical love saga starring Kartik Aaryan, will be directed by national award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, who shot to fame for the critically acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama, 'Anandi Gopal'.