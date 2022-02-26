Bhopal: Hit-and-run case, four woman constable injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy car hit four woman constables of police while they were returning home after watching the night show of a movie- Gangubai Kathiwadi here at Rangmahal Cinema hall, on Friday night, said the police.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the four constables- Shivani Solanki, Archana Rai, Priya Rathore and Priya Meena, posted with Traffic police, went to watch the movie after performing their duties. The two wheelers they were riding were hit by a car coming from behind at Depot square.

All the four sustained injuries. Two were admitted to a private hospital at Arera Colony because of multiple fractures. One of them was admitted to the JP hospital.

The police added that the driver of the car Saharsh Tripathi was in a drunken state. He was arrested and the police seized the car.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:42 AM IST