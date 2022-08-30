Bhopal: Hindu Utsav Samiti demands repairing of roads, continuous power supply ahead of Ganesh Utsav

Statue of Lord Ganesh displayed during Ganesh Utsav Representative Photo | Hrutvikraj Mandekar

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS), in a letter to Collector Avinash Lawania on Tuesday, has demanded to repair roads, power supply disrupted caused due to heavy rain as there will be a heavy rush of devotees in Ganesh Festival this time.

HUS has also demanded a proper supply of water in the state capital. This year, tableaux will be installed on a large scale so the administration is supposed to develop immersion sites on the pattern of Khatkapura, Lower Lake for the convenience of devotees and for smooth immersion of huge idols.

There are several points on the main procession route of Ganesh idols road that are either pothole-ridden, damaged, or dug up in the state capital. Heavy rain has damaged roads in almost all the areas in the city. The list of such points or stretches should be prepared and sent to various departments concerned with road repairs, including Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Works range from road restoration, CC patchwork, engaging of cranes, excavators, tractors, and labor, the building of platforms, repairs to the railings at immersion sites, maintenance of catch pits, retrieval of debris, removal of water hyacinth from immersion lakes, leveling of gravel, spreading of stone dust.

Read Also Bhopal: International seminar on responsible tourism from August 30