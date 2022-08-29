Bhopal: International seminar on responsible tourism from August 30

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will host an international seminar on responsible tourism for International Centre for Responsible Tourism, UK, (ICRT) from August 30.

Principal Secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said that ICRT team comprising representatives from the UK, Australia, South Africa, and France would visit tourist spots in the state.

The team will be headed by Harold Goodwin, founder director of ICRT and Managing Director of Responsible Tourism Partnership. The team will visit heritage sites and stay in villages, take part in local excursions, have traditional food and attend cultural programmes in different districts of the state. The team will also review Project Clean Destination (Solid Waste Management), Project Responsible Sovereign in Mandla and Project Humsafar in Orchha.

The ICRT team will visit Mitawali, Padawali, Bateshwar and Gwalior on August 30 and 31. It will then visit Orchha and adjoining Radhapur and Ladpurakhas villages on September 1 and 2 and Khajuraho, Madla, Dhamna and Basata on September 3-4.

The ICRT Workshop and World Travel Market Responsible Tourism India Awards function will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal on September 7. “It is first time in Bhopal that the awards will be given,” Shukla said.

The team will visit Dhaba, Chedka, Sabarwani, Madai and Pachmarhi among other villages on September 8-9. An art and craft exhibition on responsible tourism will be held from September 5 to September 10.