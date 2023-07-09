Bhopal: ‘Hindi Bole Song Composed After Memorable Incident’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singer, songwriter and composer Kavish Seth said that he was inspired to make song, Hindi bole, after an incident during his visit to the book launch of IIT alumni at Crossword, Kemps Corner, in South Bombay.

During the Q&A session, when an attendee asked a question in Hindi, the room reacted with unwelcoming looks due to use of Hindi. Sensing hostility, Kavish left the store in disbelief. Many of the attendees, including his batch mates and seniors, exhibited judgmental behaviour, which contrasted with their behaviour back in college.

Feeling a sense of shame and anger for not standing up for himself, Kavish disembarked from the local train and wrote this song while walking back home. The song is a satirical and funny take on the discrimination faced by Indians for not speaking English.

It lays emphasis on accepting our identity and being comfortable in our own skin, he said. Kavish, son of playback singer Kavita Seth, was speaking at a concert, Kareebkhana – music and poetry by Kabir Seth, at Dushyant Kumar Sangrahalaya in the city on Saturday evening.

The song was partially produced in Mumbai and partially in Timarni, a village in Madhya Pradesh. Artistes Ritesh Gohiya, Dheeraj Ghure and Dharmendra Nayak from Timarni played harmonium, tabla and dholak.

The music video will be released on YouTube on July 12th. Kavish also presented songs, which enthralled youngsters. Kavish performed on Noori, a musical instrument made by him.