Bhopal: Higher Education Minister in trouble over Shahdol University appointment scam

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Mohon Yadav is in hot water these days because of irregularities in appointments at Pandit Sambhunath Shukla University in Shahdol.

Congress legislators Jitu Patwari and Tarun Bhanot raised the scam in the House.

In reply to their charges, Yadav only said that several committees had been set up to inquire into the matter.

A report has been sought from the university, the minister said. Nevertheless, the report has been sought from the university which is involved in the scam.

A former member of the executive council of the university Kailash Tiwar had informed the additional chief secretary of the Higher Education Department, but the administration kept away from any action against the guilty.

The university had advertised 68 posts, but the management appointed a few people by sending them appointment letters and without publishing a list of selected candidates.

Apart from that, without announcing the results of the examinations, the university authority asked 24 candidates to join the positions for which they had been selected.

The university management neither prepared a waiting list nor announced the academic scores of the candidates.

The names of those who were selected according to the results were below the names of those who were not chosen on the grounds of the examination outcome.

Nevertheless, an interview was held on November 7, and a meeting of the executive council was called on November 8 (Sunday) to get the results approved.

The scam has reached the House. According to sources, 24 people had been appointed against all UGC norms because of pressure from influential people.

