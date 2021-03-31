Bhopal: High-voltage transfers at Gandhi Medical College: Dean and 2 HoDs shifted

BHOPAL: Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, on Wednesday, witnessed high-voltage developments after three transfers — the dean and two HoDs — at one go. The transfers of these three top officials from GMC has triggered a sharp protest among the doctors. Senior, as well as junior, doctors have tendered mass resignations to divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat over the transfers.

Professor Dr Jiten Shukla has been made dean of Gandhi Medical College (GMC). He succeeds Dr Aruna Kumar. Besides, Dr Sanjiv Gaur, HoD, Orthopaedic, and HoD, Medicine, Dr KK Kawre, have been transferred. Dr Gaur has been shifted to Medical College, Shahdol, while Dr Kawre has been shifted to Medical College, Chhindwara.

Senior, as well as junior, doctors have tendered mass resignation to divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat over the transfer of Dr Gaur and Dr Kawre. The health department has transferred Dr Gaur, who was on deputation at GMC, Bhopal. The tenure of Dr Aruna Kumar has been full of controversies and even the Medical Teachers’ Association had raised the issue of appointment of teachers in GMC, so they had demanded the removal of Dr Kumar.

According to the doctors of Hamidia Hospital, as per rules, in the last two years before retirement, officials are transferred to their home district. As both Dr Gaur and Dr Kawre are from Bhopal, they should not be transferred out of Bhopal district. As far as the transfer of Dr Aruna Kumar is concerned, she did not share a cordial relationship with Dr Sanjiv Gaur, who is president of the MP Teachers’ Association.