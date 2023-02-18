Bhopal: High Court rejects petition against MPPSC-2019 results

Jabalpur High Court | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, has dismissed the petition filed to challenge various issues including preparations of results of MPPSC 2019 and special examination.

The HC observed that contention of the petitioner that impugned instructions and revised results, lead to changing the rules of the game after it has begun. It is obvious from the record that the State and its functionaries are not changing any of the rules governing the recruitment process. Instead they are attempting to solve the stalemate arising from interim orders passed by this Court in petitions challenging the constitutionality and validity of increase in OBC quota from 14 to 27pc. This contention is thus misconceived.

HC also observed, ‘Concept of migration/movement is merit-centric, the same cannot be availed at the time of declaration of results of Preliminary Examination, which is meant merely to shortlist.’

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, ‘Submitted that since process of recruitment had commenced in 2019/20 and has reached the stage of declaration of results of Preliminary Examinations, the rules of the game cannot be changed during the interregnum period. It is also submitted that impugned instructions are discriminatory towards meritorious reserved category candidates. Lastly, it is submitted that impugned instruction is in direct conflict with the statutory provisions of MP State Service Examination Rules, 2015.’

He further said, ‘We will file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court in this matter.’