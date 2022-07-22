e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: HHT equipment introduced in Shan-e-Bhopal Express

TTE will do the ticket checking and allotment of vacant seats in the moving train from HHT.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | PTI Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Hand Held Terminal (HHT) equipment has been introduced in Shan-e-Bhopal Express in Bhopal Railway division. Ticket checking staff will be able to check the tickets in the running train and to provide the available seats to other passengers in moving train.

This facility is being introduced first in train number 12155 Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, According to Railway officials.

Apart from this, preparations are on to start this facility in other trains starting from the division as well. For this, other fellow employees have also been trained by the employees of the Board, who were trained at Headquarters Jabalpur.

The 196 HHTs received by the Division now will be used by the ticket checking staff on duty.

DRM Saurabh Bandopadhyay said that this system is completely transparent. With this system, the vacant seat in the train will be automatically known, he said.

This will also facilitate in providing vacant seats to the waiting list passengers. This will also give satisfaction to the passengers. More bookings will also increase the revenue of the Railways, as well as give a boost to the Digital India campaign, DRM added.

Such a device will also facilitate the ticket checking staff. They will have the details of the seats available on their terminal equipment and also do not have to look at the reservation chart.

In order to realize the vision of Digital India campaign launched in the country, the preparations are on to launch it across the country.

