Bhopal: Herbal medicines worth over Rs 65 lakh sold

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Managing Director of State Minor Forest Produce Federation Pushkar Singh on Saturday said so far medicines made from forest and herbal products worth more than Rs 65 lakh have been sold in the ongoing forest fair. Free medical consultation was given to patients by 90 Vaidyas on the fourth day in 20 OPDs set up in the fair.

On the last day of a two-day workshop on health protection from forest produce, subject experts from Thailand, Delhi and Kolkata shared experiences.

He said, “Local experts gave important suggestions on the availability of medicinal plants and methods of treatment and prevention of Covid epidemic.”

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:18 PM IST