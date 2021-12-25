e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:18 PM IST

Bhopal: Herbal medicines worth over Rs 65 lakh sold

On the last day of a two-day workshop on health protection from forest produce, subject experts from Thailand, Delhi and Kolkata shared experiences.
Staff Reporter
Pic for representation |

Pic for representation |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Managing Director of State Minor Forest Produce Federation Pushkar Singh on Saturday said so far medicines made from forest and herbal products worth more than Rs 65 lakh have been sold in the ongoing forest fair. Free medical consultation was given to patients by 90 Vaidyas on the fourth day in 20 OPDs set up in the fair.

On the last day of a two-day workshop on health protection from forest produce, subject experts from Thailand, Delhi and Kolkata shared experiences.

He said, “Local experts gave important suggestions on the availability of medicinal plants and methods of treatment and prevention of Covid epidemic.”

ALSO READ

Bhopal: More than 1,300 cases of online fraud filed in MP in five years: Govt Bhopal: More than 1,300 cases of online fraud filed in MP in five years: Govt

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:18 PM IST
Advertisement