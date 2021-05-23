Bhopal: Health department launches mosquito elimination drive as it battles corona, fungus infections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While battling to tide over corona and black fungus infection cases, health department with EMBED (Elimination of Mosquito Borne Endemic Diseases) team has launched drive to control malaria and dengue in state capital.

After recent rain, weather is favourable for breeding mosquitoes, which lay eggs and larva in stagnant water. Therefore, people have been appealed to destroy old pots and not to allow water to stagnate in kitchen gardens, lawns and other places.

The team of malaria department, family health and EMBED visited municipal ward number 54, 55, 57, and 58 for survey of larvae. Anna Nagar, Bagsewania and Anand Vihar of ward 64 were also covered.