Bhopal: HDFC senior officials call on CM, inform about CSR activities

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that banks should cooperate with the state in promoting entrepreneurship, skill development and activities of self-help groups at the village level.

The chief minister made the statement while interacting with Group Head of HDFC Bank Smita Bhagat and other officials at Mantralaya on Monday.

Bhagat informed that the bank will organise camps at the urban level for the convenience of beneficiaries under the street vendor scheme. There is also a plan to provide Rs 400 crore to self-help groups in more than 4000 villages of the state.

Besides establishing smart classes in 100 schools of the state, 10-bed ICUs will also be set up in district hospitals. Each ICU will cost Rs 30 lakh, informed Bhagat.