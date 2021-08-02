Bhopal: Indian Bank launches retail loan disbursement drive

Bhopal: Indian Bank Bhopal Zone launched a retail loan disbursement drive on Monday. Zonal manager AS Hira disbursed home and car loans to customers.

Hira said it will be extended till upcoming festivals. Under the campaign, a special emphasis is being laid on providing housing loans on easy terms to construct or buy or repair them in urban and semi urban areas, he said.

The special loan disbursement campaign for home loan has been organised in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Dewas, Datia, Shivpuri, Morena, Burhanpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Sehore among other places.

Keeping in view the increasing demand for vehicle loans, all branches of Indian Bank have been asked to pay special attention to it in August and September.

Deputy zonal manager Shivakumar D, Naveen Srivastava, MS Rawat, CK Sahu, Puneet Kumar were present at launch function.