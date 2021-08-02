Bhopal: EOW issues notice to Smart City officials as scam unfolds in plots’ sale

Bhopal: The Economic Offences Wing has served notice to officials of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) to record their statements about plots sold on freehold basis for Area Based Development. A complaint filed with EOW has pointed out corruption and criminal conspiracy in sale of plots.

Two IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh have also been accused in this connection. EOW officials said notice has been served to BSCDCL officials to appear in office along with papers of complaint.

Under Bhopal Smart City Project, scams have come to fore in land auction. It has been alleged that tendering process for commercial plots was made complex to benefit certain builders. This was despite the fact that only two persons made bids in tenders as BSCDCL failed to initiate a competitive tendering mechanism.