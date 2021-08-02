Bhopal: EOW issues notice to Smart City officials as scam unfolds in plots’ sale

Bhopal: The Economic Offences Wing has served notice to officials of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) to record their statements about plots sold on freehold basis for Area Based Development. A complaint filed with EOW has pointed out corruption and criminal conspiracy in sale of plots.
Two IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh have also been accused in this connection. EOW officials said notice has been served to BSCDCL officials to appear in office along with papers of complaint.
Under Bhopal Smart City Project, scams have come to fore in land auction. It has been alleged that tendering process for commercial plots was made complex to benefit certain builders. This was despite the fact that only two persons made bids in tenders as BSCDCL failed to initiate a competitive tendering mechanism.
It has also been alleged that tenders were not called for the second time and bid was opened first time with just two bidders, a stark defiance of set norms. The tenders were invited for plot number 79 (A), 80 and 83. Base price of these plots were Rs 63.80 crore, Rs 70.75 crore and Rs 73.96 crore respectively.
It is claimed that three plots were sold at only 8% or 9% above the base price causing loss of revenue to government, which is approximately Rs 35 crore. As per complaint, CVC guidelines were violated in bidding process.
