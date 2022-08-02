e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Hawk force personnel in naxal areas to get special allowance, New transfer policy of education department approved

State cabinet meet

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
File Pic | FP

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The officers and jawans of hawk force and special force deployed in naxal areas will get more than Rs 19000 as special allowance.

A proposal to the effect was approved by the state cabinet at its meet held on Tuesday and chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Briefing journalists about the cabinet decisions Home minister Narottam Mishra said the cabinet had also approved the new transfer policy of the education department whereby need based transfers would be done.

He said the cabinet had also decided to give subsidy under home stay scheme in a bid to promote tourism and employment in tourist places.

He said as many as 26000 farmers in 100 villages in 52 districts of the state would get grant for rearing cows.

