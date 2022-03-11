Bhopal: Harassment of girls will not be tolerated, CM assures inquiry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of students from National Law Institute University (NLIU) met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday and apprised him of alleged sexual harassment of girl students by NLIU Prof Tapan Mohanty, said a member of the student delegation.

CM Chouhan has assured the students that sexual harassment of students will not be tolerated.

“CM has instructed the DGP and Commissioner Bhopal police to look into the matter. Moreover, CM Chouhan also said that he will talk to the chief justice of MP in this matter,” said a student, who was part of the delegation that met CM.

Chouhan had also asked the police officials to engage a senior female police official in inquiry.

Later the students’ delegation met the commissioner of Bhopal police and informed them of the happenings and charges against Prof Mohanty.

Scores of students had gheroed the office of Prof Mohanty on Thursday after several girls complained of harassment at the hands of the professor. As the situation took ugly turn, university management asked the professor to tender his resignation.

Students are also demanding probe against charges of sexual harassment of girls by district judge of Bhopal, Girija Bala Singh, who was earlier posted as registrar at NLIU.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:09 PM IST