Bhopal: Harassed by autorickshaw driver, minor consumes pills in excess

Bhopal: (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly harassed by an autorickshaw driver, took thyroid cure tablets in excess quantity, said Jahangirabad police on Wednesday.

Sub inspector Sanjay Shukla told media that the mother of the victim approached the police station and filed the complaint on Wednesday.

The complainant stated that the man harassed her daughter, a class VIII student, whenever she went to school. The tensed girl tried to harm herself and in a fit of anger, she took tablets prescribed to treat thyroid disease in excess quantity.

The police have registered the case under Section 354 of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused. The police will record the driver's statement before arresting him as the police have come to know that the girl used to talk to the driver on phone.