Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital CMA apologizes for misbehaving with patient

Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital’s CMA Dr Phanindra Sharma has apologized for misbehaving with a patient. Hospital medical superintendent had summoned him and sought an explanation for his behavior.

The patient Dr Ahmed, who himself is dentist, had come to Hamadia hospital for tooth ache treatment. The doctors at Hamadia referred him to Kamla Nehru, from there he was sent to JP Hospital and the doctors there asked him to go Hamidia Hospital for the treatment.

At Hamadia, CMA Phanindra Sharma told Dr Ahmed to go to Gas Relief Hospital as he possessed card and was entitled to avail the services there. Dr Ahmed asked CMA to give it in writing, which he refused and allegedly misbehaved with the patient. Dr Ahmed then approached Medical Superintendent Dr AK Shrivastava and complained about the misbehavior of Dr Sharma.

Shrivastava then called up Sharma on Friday and sought an explanations for his misbehavior with the patient. “CMA Dr Phanindra Sharma has apologised for his aggressive and rude behavior. So now matter is settled now, said Shrivastava.

Dr Sharma claimed that Dr Ahmed was insisting on giving in writing that his treatment will be taken up at gas relief hospital. Initially Dr Sharma tried to convince Dr Ahmed to contact gas relief hospital as he had a card. But when the patient did not relent, the things flared up and he (Dr Sharma) lost his cool, informed Shrivastava. Dr Sharma released has his mistake and apologized for his behavior, he added.