Bhopal: Half of election to be fought on social media

Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political parties in the state are rolling up their sleeves to fight half of the election in the field and half of it on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its arch rival Congress are making a strategy to counter each other on social media.

Both the parties will display their strength through it for the first time.

Social media has become so important that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s state president VD Sharma are monitoring the party’s social media cell.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath is keeping an on his party’s social media cell.

The Congress has set up a professional team. Abhay Tiwari is heading the party’s social media team.

Keeping the ensuing election in mind, a team of professionals is also being deployed, besides the one headed by Tiwari.

The professionals will also work in the districts and campaign against the BJP government.

The Congress is focusing on social media the way it did during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party will continue to focus on social media till the election.

Besides highlighting the present government’s failures, the Congress will inform the masses about its election promises.

BJP also making strategy

The BJP is also making a strategy to campaign through social media. In-charge of the party’s state unit Murlidhar Rao is controlling the party’s social media cell. Rao is also bringing a few teams, functioning in other states, to Madhya Pradesh. The people with RSS ideology are being deployed. Many youths are being trained as Cyber Warriors to campaign for the party across the state.

Network being spread across MP

Other than party workers, the BJP and the Congress are engaging people from different walks of life to be part of their social media networking.

Youths are being appointed through professionals to work for social media teams of both the parties. The teams will work for both the parties separately in different districts and various constituencies.