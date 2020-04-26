Bhopal Haj House is new coronavirus hotspot after 17 Jamaatis test positive

State Haj House emerged as the new hotspot on Sunday. Seventeen more Jamaatis are among 32 who tested positive in Bhopal on Sunday, taking the total tally to 423. So far, 52 Jamaatis have tested positive. About 120 Jamaatis were quarantined in Haj House.

Two positive cases have been reported from Misrod and one of them is from Sagar Royal Vilas Apartment, Ashima Mall. Second positive case is from Rohit Nagar phase-III.

Kotwali and Aishabag recorded two positive cases each. Two positive cases have been reported from Rani Aman Bai Colony, Aishbag. One positive case was reported from Malipura, near Chirayu Hospital while another reported from CTO, Bairagarh. Tulsi Nagar (TT Nagar) recorded, Police Line (Kamla Nagar), Sagar Premium (Kolar) recorded one positive each.

Jahangirabad and Shahjahanabad recorded one positive case each. Gandhi Nagar and Ratibad also recorded one positive case each.

SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said those who tested negative in Haj House are being shifted. All have been screened and 29 tested negative. “All the negative Jamaatis will be shifted from Haj House. Today, 17 Jamaatis tested positive,” he added.

Hoshangabad native dies

One person undergoing treatment in AIIMS Bhopal who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Sunday. She was 71 and a resident of Hoshangabad. The patient had other complications like diabetes.