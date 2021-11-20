Bhopal: Habibganj railway station still exists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after 5 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating Rani Kamlapati railway station to people here, the relics of Habibganj railway station renamed as Rani Kamlapati railway station, still exist.

The signage with name of Habibganj railway station has been removed from the platforms and the main building but the railway authorities and the state government agencies are yet to remove many signages on the railway station premises and those on roads.

The new name of railway station- Rani Kamlapati - assumes significance as Rani Kamlapati was declared as the last Hindu queen of Bhopal by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the inauguration of the railway station. She belonged to Gond dynasty.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 09:38 PM IST