BHOPAL: Guidelines issued for evaluation of Madhya Pradesh students in Classes 1 to 8

Bhopal: Authorities have issued guidelines for the half-yearly and annual evaluation of students in Classes 1 to 8 in the 2020-21 academic session in all government schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, officials said on Wednesday.



Students of Classes 1 and 2 would be provided practice books by schools apart from worksheets that would contain questions related to various subjects like Hindi, English and Mathematics.



The worksheets for Classes 3 to 8 would have skill-based questions and project works. There would be designated spaces for writing answers to questions as well as project works on the worksheets.