Bhopal: Guest scholars won’t be removed, says minister Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Higher education minister Jitu Patwari has said that no guest scholars will be removed from their jobs during informal discussion in cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Hundreds of guest scholars are protesting in Shahjehani Park for past nine days. The issue was raised in cabinet meeting after which Patwari said that they will not be removed from their post. A committee has been constituted to look into rules formed by the General Administration Department so that none of them are removed.

The cabinet approved a sub-regional science centre in Bhedaghat in Jabalpur district. It also approved 8 posts for the centre. Cabinet also approved Rs 255 crore for buildings for Aganwadi centers run by Women and Child Development Department.

In another important decision, cabinet approved upgradation of Lahar Nagar Parishad into Nagar Palika and sent the proposal to governor for approval.