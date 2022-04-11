Bhopal: Group of Collectors to address challenging issues; CM had earlier formed Group of Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to form a Group of Collectors to address challenging issues faced by one or more districts besides replication of best practices by other districts.

Chouhan hinted at this during commissioner-collector conference held here on Saturday.

The group will prepare a detailed report on major challenge in implementation of welfare schemes faced by districts and provide solutions. If collector of a district has done exemplary work to deal with the problem, then it will be taken as a case study among best practices and a formula will be worked out in a manner that could be replicated in other districts as well, said an official.

CM Chouhan had earlier formed a group of ministers to brainstorm certain specific problems plaguing more than one district. The experiment yielded results after which constitution of group of collectors is being mooted, said the official.

Sources said over half a dozen collectors are expected to become member of this group. Issues that are expected to figure in priority list include managing water crisis including Jal Jeewan Mission, dealing with malnutrition and preparation related to starting CM Rise Schools from next academic session.

Appropriate plans will be made for re-launch of CMís ambitious schemes like Kanyadaan Yojana and Teerth Darshan Yojna by the collectors along with value additions during delivery.

The district collectors will report the difficulties in delivery of schemes and suggest innovative ideas for better results. Shivrajís plan to deal with corona pandemic through forming committees at block, district and state level had earned accolades from various agencies. Now, Chouhan wants to replicate the same model for dealing pressing issues faced by the state, commented a senior official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:22 AM IST