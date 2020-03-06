Bhopal: Greet with Namaste, say no to handshake, avoid crowded places

BHOPAL: In wake of coronavirus threat, divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava has appealed people to avoid the crowded places and greet people with ‘Namaste’ instead of handshake. Commissioner, addressing a meeting instructed the educational institutions against holding assemblies and summer camps in schools and colleges.
The school principals have been asked to inform students about symptoms of the virus and precautions they need to take. As a precaution, the commissioner instructed to avoid hand-shake and instead greet with ‘Namaste’.
Educational institutions have been asked to encourage students to inculcate habit of washing hands. She informed that nineteen beds have been reserved isolation wards and 40 additional isolation wards have been set up in the state capital as precautionary measures. CMHO Dr Sudhir Deharia said that 19 bed isolations have been kept reserved.
Forty, additional isolation wards, have been kept in reserved. Control room has been made in Kamla Nehru Hospital with toll free number 104. Control room will work from 8.00am to 8.00pm. The commissioner laid stress on creating awareness about the symptoms of the virus.
Following her instructions, aganwadi observers attended a awareness programme, similarly the principals of polytechnic college and Kamla Nehru School will be attend a session in next phase. Technical colleges’ principals will be trained at ITI College, Govindpura, Bhopal.
