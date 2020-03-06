Bhopal: Greet with Namaste, say no to handshake, avoid crowded places

BHOPAL: In wake of coronavirus threat, divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava has appealed people to avoid the crowded places and greet people with ‘Namaste’ instead of handshake. Commissioner, addressing a meeting instructed the educational institutions against holding assemblies and summer camps in schools and colleges.

The school principals have been asked to inform students about symptoms of the virus and precautions they need to take. As a precaution, the commissioner instructed to avoid hand-shake and instead greet with ‘Namaste’.

Educational institutions have been asked to encourage students to inculcate habit of washing hands. She informed that nineteen beds have been reserved isolation wards and 40 additional isolation wards have been set up in the state capital as precautionary measures. CMHO Dr Sudhir Deharia said that 19 bed isolations have been kept reserved.