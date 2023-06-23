Bhopal: Green Horns Set Eyes On Berth In Paris '24

Prachi Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young Olympians in Madhya Pradesh are toiling for a berth in the Paris Olympics next year. They are taking part in small tournaments to shine in the biggest of all sports events in the world. On the eve of World Olympic Day, Free Press spoke to a few sportspersons who took part in the Tokyo Olympics, and now they are preparing for the next big game.

Taking small steps

Setting their sights higher, the green horns of the state are looking forward to Paris 2024. To qualify for the Paris Games, they are taking small yet major steps as they look forward to the Asian Games and other international tournaments. "We know what was missing in Tokyo 2020; now we are working for a medal," they said.

"I want to taste gold."

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad said, "I have played many major tournaments in the Indian Squad, but there’s only one thing on my list, and that is that I want to feel like a champion; I want to taste gold. Every time we have to satisfy ourselves with silver and bronze, but now I am looking forward to a gold in various major tournaments."

"Paralympics are Olympics too."

Paralympian Prachi Yadav said, "People still treat Paralympics differently than Olympics; they believe it is easy to win a medal there. In Tokyo 2020, we in the Paralympics won five golds, but no one talked about it. I am looking forward to a berth in Paris in 2024. I know what went wrong in Tokyo. I worked on the shortcomings. Our Olympics qualifiers are near, and I am ready."

"My eyes are on an Olympic berth."

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar said, "Right now I am focused on getting a berth for the Paris Olympics. I am working on my physical strength and some technical changes in shooting, especially on my lower back. Looking forward to the Asian Games. This time I want to win an Olympic medal."

Aishwary Pratap | FPJ

Read Also Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh Raids Hookah Bars Across City

Veteran Olympians Speak

In 1900–2000, Bhopal was a nursery for hockey, and the city produced around eight Olympians. The Free Press interacted with the veteran Olympians of the city to know what changed for them when they took part in the Olympics and what has changed in the game since then.

‘Govt should use our experience to improve hockey’

Olympian Syed Jalaluddin Rizvisaid, "We had a lot of power when we had hockey in our hands, but when an athlete holds a pen after retiring from hockey, all the games we have played turn into experience. The government should include us in policymaking for Hockey and use our years of experience to improve this game for the youths and maintain the hockey culture here. When we used to come back without a medal, we had to hide ourselves as the public was not ready to accept that the Indian team could lose a medal in hockey. They always expected gold."

‘Turf changed hockey’

Aslam Sher Khan said, "Hockey changed after the 1970s when the turf was introduced. It killed India’s hegemony in Hockey. I wrote several times to hockey officials that we should not add turf to hockey as it’ll become hard for developing countries to install such infrastructure and it'll kill the game in their areas. My father, Ahmed Sher Khan, was a hockey Olympian too. He played in a team along with athletes like Dhyan Chand and Roop Singh.Till now, when people who watch hockey meet me, even after so many years, they recognise me. It feels good to get that recognition from the public." He added.