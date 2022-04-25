Bhopal: Gram Panchayat fixes water tax at Rs 100/month in villages for tap water supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gram Panchayat has fixed the water tax at Rs 100 a month for tap water supply in rural areas as the scheme has been handed over to the Gram Panchayat.

Union Secretary Jal Shakti Vini Mahajan and her team inspected the ongoing works of Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh, according to state government officials.

Mahajan inspected the tank, sump well of the villages and expressed appreciation for seeing the SCADA system of water supply schemes of rural areas. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ( SCADA) systems are used to monitor and control a plant.

She went from house to house and inquired about the status of the water supply and also tried to run the tap herself. The villagers said during the discussion that they received water for one hour every day. Earlier, they had to cover far flung areas to fetch potable water hand pumps, but now water was being supplied from the tap in every house, due to which a lot of time was also being saved.

Mahajan discussed water supply especially with rural women. The team were happy to see the women satisfied. All the officers also discussed with the members of the Village Water and Sanitation Committee in the Panchayat Bhawan. They collected information about the operation and maintenance of the scheme.

