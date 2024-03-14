Bhopal: Govt To Buy Mid Size Jet, Chopper For VIP Travel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is going to purchase a new twin- engine helicopter and a new twin engine jet for VIP travel. The expression of interest has been issued to buy the helicopter and tender has been issued to purchase the mid-size jet plane. Aviation department, commissioner Chandramauli Shukla confirmed that the government has initiated the process to purchase the double engine aircraft and a helicopter.

The Request of Proposal (RFP) for new twin engine Jet aircraft was floated on March 9. The terms and conditions set by government states that selected bidder should be able to provide or make necessary arrangements to maintain the jet for a period of twelve years from the aircraft date of arrival in Bhopal. The bidder will have to supply the jet within a period of 20 months from the date of initial 10 % payment. Government said that it is mandatory for the bidder to qualify minimum technical criteria or else he would be disqualified.

The Jet should be...

Government has also set various kinds of requirements such as jet must be capable of carrying 8-10 passengers in the main cabin plus two pilots. The jet’s galley should be equipped with built-in equipment like Microwave, refrigerator, coffee, tea maker etc. The aircraft must be capable of taking off and landing on a 5000 ft runway with MTOW.

The helicopter should have..

In the Expression of Interest for purchase of a new twin-engine helicopter, the government has set 9-point conditions. The conditions read- helicopter should be capable of carrying 8-10 passengers apart from two pilots. The helicopter should be equipped with the mandatory VFR and IFR instrument, it should be capable of flying day and night.

Last deal couldn’t materialize

Last year also the government had tried to purchase the mid size jet but it could not bear the fruits. American Company Textron had won the bid. However, it had expressed its inability to deliver the plane within the set deadline of the Madhya Pradesh government. Sources said that the Textron company was taking one and half years more than the stipulated time limit for the delivery.