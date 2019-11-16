Bhopal: Govt school toilet found filthy during minister’s visit

BHOPAL: The toilet in a state run school was found to be filthy at a time, minister PC Sharma had gone to do a bhoomi pujan there.

The foul smell emanating from the toilet irked the commissioner Vijay Dutta who then ordered fine be imposed on the school principal for it.

Sharma had gone to perform a bhoomi pujan in the state run school at Aman colony in Karond.

A local leader Kamrudin Dawoodi said that the school is already running and the bhoomi pujan was to be performed for another building in the campus.

He said the toilet in the school is in shattered state and now, the zone office will impose fine on school management.