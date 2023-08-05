Bhopal: Govt Faces Extra Burden Of Rs 2K Crore A Month

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election-related decisions have put an additional burden of Rs 2,000 crore on the finance department.

The department has been arranging funds to deal with the sops being given by the government to woo various groups before the election.

The Ladli Behna Yojna has put a burden of Rs 1,250 crore a month, which will, however, go up to Rs 1,600 crore from the next month. Apart from that, the DA given to the employees, increased honourarium for Aganwadi assistants and workers, hiked salary of Rozgar Sahayaks, benefits of pay-scale to contractual workers will require an additional amount of Rs 400 crore.

According to sources in the finance department, funds are being collected through government revenues to deal with the sops.

The government’s thrust is on collecting revenue as much as possible through mining, transport and commercial taxes, so that the Chief Minister’s announcements can be easily implemented.

