Bhopal: Governor launches sarees etched with Khajuraho temples

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Anandiben Patel launched sarees with the temples of Khajuraho etched on them and woven by the weavers of the state's Handicrafts Development Corporation at a programme organised at the Raj Bhavan. These sarees would soon be available in the market. Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Rajiv Sharma and General Manager Mahesh Gulati were present on the occasion.



The sarees were launched by Patel on Monday night. She lauded the Kandariya Mahadeva Temple etched by the weavers on the sarees and said it is a wonderful piece of craftsmanship and the result of the hard work of the artisans. The Governor was informed that the weavers of Chanderi and Maheshwar etched the temples of Khajuraho on the sarees.



The Corporation now plans to create a textile chain based on the Ghats of Maheshwar and the Gwalior Fort.



On this occasion, Governor Patel was presented a drape by officials of the Corporation on which the Buddhist Stupa at Sanchi had been etched by the weavers.