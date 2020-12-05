Madhya Pradesh: Designers, artisans from 14 handloom weaving states display 50,000 varieties of their work in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Artisans from 14 handloom weaving states and designers from metro cities working in collaboration with weavers have displayed more than 50,000 varieties of their work for wedding collection.

It is a part of exhibition-cum-sale called Silk India - Wedding Collection, which began from Thursday at Ravishankar Community Hall in Bittan Market.

Weavers from Assam, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal have showcased cotton and silk handloom products including saris, dress material, jewellery, home furnishing, designer clothes that cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1.50 lakh.