Madhya Pradesh: Designers, artisans from 14 handloom weaving states display 50,000 varieties of their work in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Artisans from 14 handloom weaving states and designers from metro cities working in collaboration with weavers have displayed more than 50,000 varieties of their work for wedding collection.
It is a part of exhibition-cum-sale called Silk India - Wedding Collection, which began from Thursday at Ravishankar Community Hall in Bittan Market.
Weavers from Assam, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal have showcased cotton and silk handloom products including saris, dress material, jewellery, home furnishing, designer clothes that cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1.50 lakh.
Dokra tribal jewellery and Channapatna toys are also drawing visitors’ attention. The Orissa Art and Craft Committee has organised the exhibition, which will remain open for visitors till December 13 from 11am to 9 pm.
Exhibition organiser Manas Acharya said the aim of exhibition is to promote weavers and provide a market to handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, they have been able to create a good market for weavers and handloom products in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The motive is to get pure silk and cotton products directly from weavers and place them before customers, he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)