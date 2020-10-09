Bhopal: MP Tourism Board and MP Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corp to promote the traditional arts of the state

BHOPAL: Besides the tourist destinations of the state, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) is also promoting handloom and handicraft products of the state, says Sonia Meena, additional managing director of the corporation.

Meena made the statements during the inspection of Zari-Zardozi workshops in the old city here on Friday. She said that the tourists visiting the state will be introduced to the local handicrafts and handloom products to promote the arts and provide income to the artisans.

She interacted with the artisans at two workshops near Moti Masjid and Shahjahanabad and saw their products. Recently, at a joint meeting of MP Tourism Board and MP Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, it was decided that both the organizations would work together to promote the traditional arts of the state.