Bhopal: Government will give Rs 1crore aid for shooting half of film in state

BHOPAL: The state government will give Rs 1 crore to a film-maker if he shoots half of a film in Madhya Pradesh. The cabinet took the above decision on Wednesday when it also approved the film and tourism policy.

According to the policy, if a film-maker shoots a film in MP, he will get 50% of grants, the maximum amount of which may be Rs 1 crore.

For the grants, the film-maker has to give credit to the state government and the tourism department. The logo of the tourism department and that of the government will be used in the film.

The names of the places where the film has been shot should also be mentioned in it. Besides, while shooting the film its maker should ensure that locals get employment.

Grants will be given for shooting feature films, TV serials, web series and documentaries. Special financial grants will be given to international and south Indian film-makers for shooting in the state.

Land and special incentives will be given for setting up film studios and for founding permanent nature of structure for the purpose. A provision has also been made in the policy for giving permission to the film-makers within time limit and financial aid to them.

A film facilitation cell will be set up and services will be provided on concessionary rates in the units of MPSTDC.

Facilities will be provided through single-window system for shooting films.

Infrastructures like providing aircraft, helicopters and state properties, which come under the jurisdiction of the government, will be provided to the film-makers according to law.

Revamping of closed cinema halls, setting up multiplexes and single-screen cinema halls are part of the policy. Financial aid will be provided to those who will upgrade the cinema halls.

Special financial aid will be given to the films for branding MP.

Scholarship will be given to the students of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Satyajit Rai Film and Television Institute, Kolkata and those of National School of Drama.

Land will be allotted to set up film cities, film studios, post-production centres, BFX centres, skill development centres and other projects. The land will be allotted according to the tourism policy.