Bhopal: Government wants to know if power cut is affecting its image

File/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, the government is reaching out to people to know the issues plaguing them. The government has engaged various agencies to take feedback on the electricity supply and power cuts in rural and urban areas of the state. The assembly elections are slated later this year. The government wants to know directly from people the timings of the power cut in their respective areas and how disruption in power supply was affecting their life and business. Sources said that other than the state capital and cities like Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and a few others, many parts of the state are facing power outages. Rural areas are more affected by power cuts and power tripping.

One of the government agencies has been given the responsibility to prepare a report on power cut/tripping.

What is the effect of power cut/tripping

How it is affecting people and to what extent

Public view on power cut and their suggestion to improve the situation

If the power cut is for longer period like 4 to 6 hours

Is it affecting the government image?

The agency is also going to collect the data where the power cut is done for the short period (may be less than 4 hours), but the consumers are equally annoyed with the government, said the sources.