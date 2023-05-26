Bhopal: Tomar, Vijayvargiya, Patel to become active in state

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political activities in the state intensified after senior leaders of the BJP held a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Thursday.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya held a discussion with Chouhan after a long time.

Party’s national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash was also present at the meeting for some time.

Tomar was in Bhopal to invite some party leaders to a wedding ceremony in the family. The meeting of these leaders has generated lot of political heat in the state.

According to sources, a strategy was a made at the meeting for the ensuing election.

Tomar, Patel and Vijayvargiya will be given important assignments in the election. Tomar may be appointed chairman of the election campaigning committee. Both Vijayvargiya and Patel may spend full time in the state.

Senior leaders got the feedback that the party workers were angry with the government and the organisation. These leaders will be asked to pacify the workers.

The BJP’s state organisation recently sent 14 leaders to different parts of the state to take feedback on various issues, and it came to light that the party’s old hands were angry. Against this backdrop, it was decided that these senior leaders will quell the anger of the workers.

Prahlad expresses gratitude in tweet

After the meeting at the CM House, Prahlad Patel expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya for consoling him. Recently, Patel’s nephew Monu Patel passed away. After the incident, Patel was very tense.

Shivprakash holds meeting with office-bearers

National co-organisational general secretary held a meeting with the divisional in-charges at the party on Thursday. He also held a meeting with the members of the media committee and discussed election-related issues with party’s state president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma. Shivprakash advised these two leaders to coordinate with other leaders of the party and prepare make a plan for the election.

